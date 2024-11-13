© 2024 KPCW

Live PC Give PC's history and importance to the community

By Mary Beth Maziarz
Published November 13, 2024 at 2:08 PM MST
Photo of Garrett Barner, Alexis Brown, and Ryan Midiri at KPCW
KPCW
Garrett Barner, Alexis Brown, and Ryan Midiri

Alexis Brown of the Park City Community Foudnation along with Ryan Midiri of Ski Butlers and Garrett Barner of JP Morgan explore how Live PC Give PC has shaped a community through philanthropy.

Every November, Live PC Give PC brings Park City & Summit County together for 24 hours of extreme generosity. This giving day has raised millions of dollars for local nonprofits over the past 14 years.

This year's Live PC Give PC event on Friday, Nov. 15 aims to raise $5 million in 24 hours.

You can find a list of causes, charities and nonprofits taking part in the fundraising event here.

You can also donate to KPCW Radio during Live PC Give PC here.

