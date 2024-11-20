ORI: a travel magazine for curious minds

In a world of media upheaval, we take a different approach with our ongoing series on print media that is thriving. We honor long-form creativity, beautiful photos, and storytelling that transports the reader to another world, far away from clickbait.

Kade Krichko, the founding editor of ORI magazine, describes his magazine as being built for the curiosity seeker. He says it is powered by local creatives worldwide and their timeless collection is an antidote to the algorithm.

