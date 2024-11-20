© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

ORI: a travel magazine for curious minds

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Jay Burke
Published November 20, 2024 at 12:06 PM MST
A picture of Kade Krichko
Zach Doleac
Kade Krichko

In a world of media upheaval, we take a different approach with our ongoing series on print media that is thriving. We honor long-form creativity, beautiful photos, and storytelling that transports the reader to another world, far away from clickbait.

Kade Krichko, the founding editor of ORI magazine, describes his magazine as being built for the curiosity seeker. He says it is powered by local creatives worldwide and their timeless collection is an antidote to the algorithm.

Ori Magazine Instagram

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Jay Burke
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Jay Burke