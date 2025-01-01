How to approach 'gentle parenting' with oppositional and defiant kids

Clinical psychologist Dr. Paul Sunseri explores parenting techniques in his new book, "Gentle Parenting Reimagined."

In Sunseri's illuminating guide, he draws on over forty years of clinical experience working with strong-willed children and their families to offer novel gentle parenting techniques that actually work.

Because many parents become frustrated with methods that sound good in theory but fail in practice, it’s all too common for them to abandon gentle parenting altogether. But, as Sunseri demonstrates in his book, parents just need an amended set of tools to deal with their defiant children.