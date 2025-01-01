© 2025 KPCW

When trauma leads to dissociation; how to recognize and manage that human response

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published January 1, 2025 at 11:53 AM MST
A photo of Dr. Pamela Fuller
Dr. Pamela Fuller
Dr. Pamela Fuller

There are many things that we don’t understand about trauma. We may not even realize that seemingly insignificant events in our own lives will surface as trauma.

For those who have experienced trauma, there's a human response called dissociation. It's something that can protect us, but if not managed can impede us. Local resident Dr. Pamela R. Fuller, a licensed clinical psychologist, explains more in her new book, "Disconnecting to Survive: Understanding and Recovering from Trauma-based Dissociation."

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
