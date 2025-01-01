When trauma leads to dissociation; how to recognize and manage that human response

There are many things that we don’t understand about trauma. We may not even realize that seemingly insignificant events in our own lives will surface as trauma.

For those who have experienced trauma, there's a human response called dissociation. It's something that can protect us, but if not managed can impede us. Local resident Dr. Pamela R. Fuller, a licensed clinical psychologist, explains more in her new book, "Disconnecting to Survive: Understanding and Recovering from Trauma-based Dissociation."

