The Angry Therapist explores the 'transformative' breakup

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published January 8, 2025 at 12:03 PM MST
Author photo of John Kim
"The Angry Therapist" John Kim.
Book cover for "Break Up On Purpose" by John Kim

You may have heard that January is considered divorce month; there are many break-ups during the holidays as well. Therapist John Kim guides those finding themselves newly single and says it doesn’t have to be as tough as it seems. It can be transformational.

John Kim aka "The Angry Therapist," isn’t really angry, but he is known for his no-nonsense, straightforward and revealing-to-ourselves approach. Kim, who could be considered an advocate for being single, explores his new book, "Break-Up on Purpose: A Catalyst for Growth."

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
