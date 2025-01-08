The Angry Therapist explores the 'transformative' breakup

You may have heard that January is considered divorce month; there are many break-ups during the holidays as well. Therapist John Kim guides those finding themselves newly single and says it doesn’t have to be as tough as it seems. It can be transformational.

John Kim aka "The Angry Therapist," isn’t really angry, but he is known for his no-nonsense, straightforward and revealing-to-ourselves approach. Kim, who could be considered an advocate for being single, explores his new book, "Break-Up on Purpose: A Catalyst for Growth."

