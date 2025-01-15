© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Live Like Sam creates a community for young people to thrive

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published January 15, 2025 at 4:27 PM MST
Graphic for Live Like Sam.org
Facebook
Photo of Ron Jackenthal in the KPCW studio with Mary Beth Maziarz
KPCW
Ron Jackenthal and Mary Beth Maziarz

Live Like Sam honors the short life and legacy of Sam Jackenthal by inspiring youth from all backgrounds to develop self-awareness, courage, leadership, kindness and joy through life-skills training and character development.

Sam said, "There are only two things in life we can control, our attitude and our activity." Ron Jackenthal, Sam's father and founder of Live Like Sam, talks about the youth mental health crisis and how they are creating change and serving the community's youth.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz