Live Like Sam creates a community for young people to thrive

KPCW Ron Jackenthal and Mary Beth Maziarz

Live Like Sam honors the short life and legacy of Sam Jackenthal by inspiring youth from all backgrounds to develop self-awareness, courage, leadership, kindness and joy through life-skills training and character development.

Sam said, "There are only two things in life we can control, our attitude and our activity." Ron Jackenthal, Sam's father and founder of Live Like Sam, talks about the youth mental health crisis and how they are creating change and serving the community's youth.