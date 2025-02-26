© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Manage your emotions so they don’t manage you

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published February 26, 2025 at 1:07 PM MST
Ethan Kross author of "Shift: Managing Your Emotions- So They Don't Manage You"
Photo Credit Mike Blabac
/
Penguin Random House
Ethan Kross author of "Shift: Managing Your Emotions- So They Don't Manage You"

Mainstream researchers have long considered feelings, moods and other emotional processes a confounding black box that was impossible to measure, and generally not worthy of “serious” study.

However, Dr. Ethan Cross began studying people’s struggles with emotion while the field of psychology underwent tectonic shifts. This now vibrant area of research that draws scientists from multiple disciplines. Dr. Kross, director of the Emotion and Self-Control Laboratory at the University of Michigan, shares insights from his new book, "Shift: Managing Your Emotions — So They Don't Manage You."

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
