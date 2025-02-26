Manage your emotions so they don’t manage you

Mainstream researchers have long considered feelings, moods and other emotional processes a confounding black box that was impossible to measure, and generally not worthy of “serious” study.

However, Dr. Ethan Cross began studying people’s struggles with emotion while the field of psychology underwent tectonic shifts. This now vibrant area of research that draws scientists from multiple disciplines. Dr. Kross, director of the Emotion and Self-Control Laboratory at the University of Michigan, shares insights from his new book, "Shift: Managing Your Emotions — So They Don't Manage You."

