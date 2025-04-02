© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Rethinking intimacy with equity, communication and sexual self-worth

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published April 2, 2025 at 5:12 PM MDT
Loving Mature Couple In Countryside About To Kiss Against Flaring Sun
Monkey Business Images
/
Adobe Stock
.

Dr. Candice Nicole Hargons discusses her new book "Good Sex: Stories, Science, and Strategies for Sexual Liberation," which reframes what “good sex” means beyond traditional notions. Dr. Hargons is an award-winning professor at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University. She is also a therapist and psychologist with over 15 years of research experience focused on sexuality, equity and well-being.

She emphasizes the importance of equity, consent, communication and self-worth in sexual experiences. Dr. Hargons also talks about how societal messages, upbringing, and cultural norms shape our sexual identities and encourages open, developmentally appropriate conversations about sex with children.

The Mountain Life
