Rethinking intimacy with equity, communication and sexual self-worth

Dr. Candice Nicole Hargons discusses her new book "Good Sex: Stories, Science, and Strategies for Sexual Liberation," which reframes what “good sex” means beyond traditional notions. Dr. Hargons is an award-winning professor at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University. She is also a therapist and psychologist with over 15 years of research experience focused on sexuality, equity and well-being.

She emphasizes the importance of equity, consent, communication and self-worth in sexual experiences. Dr. Hargons also talks about how societal messages, upbringing, and cultural norms shape our sexual identities and encourages open, developmentally appropriate conversations about sex with children.