What’s 'Running with Ed' and how to get involved

"Running With Ed” has been an annual Park City Education event for 16 years now, and if you’ve been thinking about forming a team, running on your own, volunteering or just cheering on as a spectator, today’s guests have all the info you need.

Hear from Christine Grenney (volunteer Running with Ed Chair), Noah Singer (volunteer RWE Fundraising Chair), and Jen Billow ( PCEF Vice President of Advancement) about how "Running with Ed" supports Park City teachers, students and schools, while also just being a great way for the community to kick-off spring.

Park City Education Foundation

They outline how the fundraising component of RWE works, along with details about registration, deadlines and the route — plus they describe some favorite costumes of past years and why the fantastic after-race parties shouldn’t be missed (whether you’ve run the race or not).