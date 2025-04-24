© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life

What’s 'Running with Ed' and how to get involved

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 24, 2025 at 2:46 PM MDT
Park City Education Foundation's "Running with Ed" fundraiser is May 17, 2025.
Park City Education Foundation
"Running With Ed” has been an annual Park City Education event for 16 years now, and if you’ve been thinking about forming a team, running on your own, volunteering or just cheering on as a spectator, today’s guests have all the info you need.

Hear from Christine Grenney (volunteer Running with Ed Chair), Noah Singer (volunteer RWE Fundraising Chair), and Jen Billow ( PCEF Vice President of Advancement) about how "Running with Ed" supports Park City teachers, students and schools, while also just being a great way for the community to kick-off spring.

Park City Education Foundation

They outline how the fundraising component of RWE works, along with details about registration, deadlines and the route — plus they describe some favorite costumes of past years and why the fantastic after-race parties shouldn’t be missed (whether you’ve run the race or not).  

