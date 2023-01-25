Filmmaker Noora Niasari brings powerful debut feature 'Shayda' to Sundance

Filmmaker Noora Niasari’s powerful debut feature "Shayda" is a beautifully crafted, poetic vérité portrayal of courage and compassion, anchored by a heart-rending performance by ZarAmir Ebrahimi (2022 Cannes’ best actress award winner for "Holy Spider."). Ebrahimi captures the vulnerability and confliction, but also the radiant soul of an Iranian woman who boldly reclaims her human rights: to divorce her husband, keep her child, and dress as she chooses.