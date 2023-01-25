© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_sundance_reel_0.jpg
The Sundance Reel

Filmmaker Noora Niasari brings powerful debut feature 'Shayda' to Sundance

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 25, 2023 at 1:37 PM MST
Shayda Sundance 2023.jpg
Jane Zhang
/
Sundance Institute
Shayda by Noora Niasari, an official selection of the World Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Filmmaker Noora Niasari’s powerful debut feature "Shayda" is a beautifully crafted, poetic vérité portrayal of courage and compassion, anchored by a heart-rending performance by ZarAmir Ebrahimi (2022 Cannes’ best actress award winner for "Holy Spider."). Ebrahimi captures the vulnerability and confliction, but also the radiant soul of an Iranian woman who boldly reclaims her human rights: to divorce her husband, keep her child, and dress as she chooses.

Tags
The Sundance Reel The Sundance Reel
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher