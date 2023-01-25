Tracy Droz Tragos follows the 'Plan C' team working to help pregnant women

Tracy Droz Tragos (co-director of "Rich Hill," U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize, 2014 Sundance Film Festival) accompanies the team as they look for ways to distribute abortion pills while following the letter of the law in "Plan C." Unmarked vans serving as mobile clinics distribute medication to those who cannot get help in their own states. Countless calls are coming in daily from women desperate to be “un-pregnant.” The team of "Plan C" works tirelessly to make sure they are not alone.