the_sundance_reel_0.jpg
The Sundance Reel

Tracy Droz Tragos follows the 'Plan C' team working to help pregnant women

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM MST
PLAN C - Still 1.png
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
PLAN C

Tracy Droz Tragos (co-director of "Rich Hill," U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize, 2014 Sundance Film Festival) accompanies the team as they look for ways to distribute abortion pills while following the letter of the law in "Plan C." Unmarked vans serving as mobile clinics distribute medication to those who cannot get help in their own states. Countless calls are coming in daily from women desperate to be “un-pregnant.” The team of "Plan C" works tirelessly to make sure they are not alone.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
