Ukranian artists still find beauty, joy while fighting for their country in 'Porcelain War'

"Porcelain War" directors Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev

Directors Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev tell the story behind "Porcelain War," an entry in the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Under roaring fighter jets and missile strikes, Ukrainian artists Slava, Anya, and Andrey choose to stay behind and fight, contending with the soldiers they have become. Defiantly finding beauty amid destruction, they show that although it’s easy to make people afraid, it’s hard to destroy their passion for living.