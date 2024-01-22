© 2024 KPCW

The Sundance Reel

The history and dynamics of policing and the social order in 'Power'

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 22, 2024 at 1:26 PM MST
A still from "Power" by Yance Ford, an official selection of the Premieres Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
Netflix
/
Netflix
A still from Power by Yance Ford, an official selection of the Premieres Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
Yance Ford - Direcot of 'Power'

A cogent essay film inviting conscious engagement and reflection on a system of control that has gone largely unquestioned, "Power" is a sweeping chronicle of the history and evolution of policing in the U.S. With assured precision and deep insight, filmmaker Yance Ford (Strong Island, U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Storytelling, 2017 Sundance Film Festival) compellingly argues that the perceived danger of race to the status quo is central to the origins of policing and to its unchecked expansion. Asking pointed, uncomfortable questions about privilege and class; about who belongs to the social order and who is excluded; and about our collective responsibility in actively or tacitly permitting those in power to escape accountability, "Power" confronts us with the prescient words of Frederick Douglass: “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.”

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
