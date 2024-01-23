© 2024 KPCW

The Sundance Reel

Challenging the conventional metrics of fulfillment and success in 'Agent of Happiness'

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 23, 2024 at 12:08 PM MST
Photo by Arun Bhattarai
Amber Kumar Gurung, Gunaraj Kuikel, and Kinley Tshering appear in "Agent of Happiness" by Arun Bhattarai, an official selection of the World Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Amber is one of the many agents working for the Bhutanese government to measure people’s happiness levels among the remote Himalayan mountains. But will he find his own along the way?

"Agent of Happiness," directed by Arun Bhattarai and Dorottya Zurbó, offers a unique take on the notoriously exoticized Bhutan and its unusual happiness policy. We follow Amber as he investigates various expressions of contentment across different households and lifestyles while navigating his own struggle as a Nepali minority. The holistic philosophy at the heart of the survey he conducts challenges the conventional metrics of fulfillment and success, often provoking some deeper soul-searching. The filmmakers elegantly capture many tender moments between Amber and his interlocutors, as well as some very revealing conversations filled with unflinching honesty and quiet wisdom.

Through its carefully crafted narrative, the film resonates as a heartfelt exploration of happiness in the face of adversity. As Amber grapples with societal disparities and personal roadblocks while searching for love, this story becomes a beautifully realized reminder to count our blessings.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
