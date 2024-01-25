© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sundance Reel

'Ibelin' highlights young gamer's life and his profound impact on the digital community

By Leslie Thatcher,
Andrea Buchanan
Published January 25, 2024 at 1:17 PM MST
Mats Steen appears in "Ibelin" by Benjamin Ree, an official selection of the World Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
Bjørg Engdahl
/
2024 Sundance Institute
Mats Steen appears in "Ibelin" by Benjamin Ree, an official selection of the World Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
Robert Steen, father of Mats, and Benjamin Ree, director of "Ibelin"
Robert Steen, father of Mats, and Benjamin Ree, director of "Ibelin"

Mats Steen, a Norwegian gamer, died of a degenerative muscular disease at the age of 25. His parents mourned what they thought had been a lonely and isolated life, when they started receiving messages from online friends around the world.

Benjamin Ree ("The Painter and the Thief", 2020) returns to the Festival with a heartwarming and adventurous journey through the breadth of Mats Steen’s digital life and his profound impact on a community. Thoughtfully beginning with an overview of Mats’ life from the Steens’ perspective, Ree then uncovers and revives Mats’ vibrant cyberself. Narrated entries from Mats’ published blog introduce us to Ibelin, his charismatic "World of Warcraft" persona. Mats’ personality is revealed in a fuller dimension through reconstructed animated moments from his gameplay and interviews with people who knew him as Ibelin. Mats’ parents’ deepest remorse was the thought of their son never experiencing love and friendships, but Ree offers an endearing and innovative portrait of Mats’ abundant life through "World of Warcraft," underscoring how community and soulful relationships can transcend the boundaries of the physical world.

Tags
The Sundance Reel The Sundance Reel
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher
Andrea Buchanan
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Andrea Buchanan