Native zooplankton surges back in Lake Tahoe
For the last five months of 2022, Lake Tahoe was the clearest it has been since the 1980s. That is due in part to a resurgence of the lake's native zooplankton. It's provided a natural cleanup crew to help restore the lake's famous blue waters. The findings are reported in the Lake Tahoe Clarity Report 2022, released a few weeks ago by the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center. Director Geoffrey Schladow tells how the lake first lost its clarity, and then how nature righted itself.