This Green Earth

Native zooplankton surges back in Lake Tahoe

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published April 25, 2023 at 3:42 PM MDT
20140916_schladow_geoff_036.jpg
Karin Higgins/UC Davis
/
Geoff Schladow, Professor of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering and Director of the Tahoe Environmental Research Center, on the Hyatt Pier near TERC in Incline Village.

For the last five months of 2022, Lake Tahoe was the clearest it has been since the 1980s. That is due in part to a resurgence of the lake's native zooplankton. It's provided a natural cleanup crew to help restore the lake's famous blue waters. The findings are reported in the Lake Tahoe Clarity Report 2022, released a few weeks ago by the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center. Director Geoffrey Schladow tells how the lake first lost its clarity, and then how nature righted itself.

This Green Earth
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
