🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
This Green Earth

Healing the Eel River

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published May 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM MDT
Chinook salmon swim in the Stanislaus River, a tributary of the San Joaquin River, in California.

North Coast Regional Director for California Trout, Darren Mierau, describes what removing two aging dams from the endangered Eel River could mean for the salmon population.

California's Eel River was recently recognized by the American Rivers Organization as one of America's most endangered rivers. Two dams on the river are driving Chinook salmon and steelhead toward extinction. Experts say these dams are no longer necessary. American Rivers is working with a coalition of regional partners, calling on federal regulators to require Pacific Gas and Electric to remove them as part of a decommissioning plan.

North Coast Regional Director for California Trout Darren Mierau talks about their efforts and what it could mean for the salmon population.

Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
