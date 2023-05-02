Healing the Eel River

California's Eel River was recently recognized by the American Rivers Organization as one of America's most endangered rivers. Two dams on the river are driving Chinook salmon and steelhead toward extinction. Experts say these dams are no longer necessary. American Rivers is working with a coalition of regional partners, calling on federal regulators to require Pacific Gas and Electric to remove them as part of a decommissioning plan.

North Coast Regional Director for California Trout Darren Mierau talks about their efforts and what it could mean for the salmon population.