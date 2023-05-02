Impacts of PFOS compounds on our environment and ecosystems
David Andrews, a senior scientist with the Environmental Working Group, discusses the growing impacts PFOS compounds of on our environment and ecosystems.
PFOS refers to the chemical compound known as perfluorooctane sulfonate. Ski wax is one of the many sources of this compound.
The nonprofit Environmental Working Group has analyzed hundreds of recent peer reviewed scientific studies and found more than 120 different PFOS compounds spanning nearly every continent.
David Andrews, a senior scientist with the group, discusses these findings and the growing impacts PFOS compounds are having on our environment and ecosystems.