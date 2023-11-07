Mountain Towns 2030 Summit Recap

Environmental Sustainability Manager Luke Cartin comes on the show to give us a recap of the Mountain Towns 2030 Climate Solutions Summit that was just held in Vail, Colorado.

Cartin is a founding member of Mountain Towns 2030, which held its first Summit in Park City in 2019. This year, the event has almost doubled in size, welcoming conversations and pathways to solutions from 42 participating mountain towns and more than 90 speakers.

There were presentations that ranged from Decarbonization Roadmapping and Renewable Mitigation Programs in Ski Towns, to Innovative Solutions for Waste Diversion and The Power of Hope. He discusses these and shares where the next Summit will be held.

A full list of speakers and presentations can be found at mt2030.org.