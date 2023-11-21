The detrimental affects of climate change on imperiled species

Climate change impacts animals in the wild in numerous ways. It can also amplify the effects of other stressors like land development and invasive species, dimming the prospects of native wildlife.

A Defenders of Wildlife study published in the journal Biological Conservation found that all but one animal species (Oceanic Whitetip Shark) listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are sensitive to the effects of climate change.

Aimee DeLach joins the show to discuss the study and what it means for the future of our planet.