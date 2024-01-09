Proposal to Protect Federal Old-Growth Forests

The Department of Agriculture unveiled a proposed nationwide forest plan amendment focused on protecting federal old-growth forests. The proposal would amend all land management plans governing the National Forest System with new directions for the management of old growth within each National Forest.

The Climate Forests Campaign—a coalition of more than 120 groups—have been pushing for rules that would protect mature and old-growth trees and forests from logging. Older trees and forests are key parts of the climate solution, as they hold a disproportionate amount of a forest’s above ground carbon and continue to sequester carbon throughout their lives.