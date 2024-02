In this segment, Chris and Claire welcome John Marzluff, professor of wildlife science at the University of Washington, Ornithologist and accomplished author. In his latest book, "Gifts of the Crow: How perception, emotion, and shout allow smart birds to behave like humans," Marzluff provides a closer look at the world of corvids, from ravens, crows, blue jays and magpies, he shares more about their unique qualities, large brains and the songs they sing.