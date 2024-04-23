Seagrass and Shark Conservation

Claire and Chris speak with David McGuire from Shark Stewards about the importance of seagrasses and what their decay could mean for our oceans.

They also discuss Shark Stewards latest documentary Kahu Manō a film on sharks, culture and traditional conservation. The film helps as a vehicle to generate increased protection and gear changes first implemented in Hawai’i across all oceans, especially to protect critically endangered sharks like the oceanic whitetip shark.