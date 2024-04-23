© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth

Seagrass and Shark Conservation

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published April 23, 2024 at 5:33 PM MDT
Tomas - stock.adobe.com
/
512968900

Claire and Chris speak with David McGuire from Shark Stewards about the importance of seagrasses and what their decay could mean for our oceans.

They also discuss Shark Stewards latest documentary Kahu Manō a film on sharks, culture and traditional conservation. The film helps as a vehicle to generate increased protection and gear changes first implemented in Hawai’i across all oceans, especially to protect critically endangered sharks like the oceanic whitetip shark.

