Stories from Utah's Dugout Ranch

Cowgirl and conservationist, Heidi Redd, discusses her new book titled, "A Cowgirl’s Conservation Journey: Stories from the Dugout Ranch."

One of the most significant conservation and ranching properties in the West, the Dugout Ranch is adjacent to the Needles District of Canyonlands National Park and is the largest private holding in Bears Ears National Monument. The ranch became a conservation partner to The Nature Conservancy in an effort to help preserve this unique landscape.

Sally Jewell, who served as the 51st US Secretary of the Interior, wrote the foreword for the book and shares more about her relationship with Redd.

“Meeting Heidi, listening to how she was working with TNC to adapt to ranching at a time of climate change, and witnessing the incredible natural and cultural features of this place left an indelible impact on me,” writes Sally Jewell