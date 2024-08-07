© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth

Why you should give a hoot about 'What an Owl Knows'

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published August 7, 2024 at 12:13 PM MDT

Nature and science writer Jennifer Ackerman discusses her latest book, "What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the Worlds Most Enigmatic Bird," now available in paperback.

Despite their numbers, and our fascination, owls are difficult to find and study because they are cryptic, camouflaged and mostly active at night. Scientists have only recently begun to understand the complex nature of these extraordinary birds.

Ackerman's book is praised as a must read for bird lovers and arguably the most fact-filled book about owls to date, offering more reasons to appreciate these birds of prey.

Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
