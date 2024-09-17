© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth

One woman's goal to protect islands in the Salish Sea

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published September 17, 2024 at 4:10 PM MDT

Conservationist and author Shelia Harrington has a new book titled, "Voices for the Islands." In it, Harrington highlights the importance of protecting nature on and around the islands of the Salish Sea located off the shores of Washington state and British Columbia.

Harrington is a resident of Lasqueti Island and has been involved with conservation efforts for 30 years. While researching for the book, she travelled by boat to 17 islands in the Salish Sea to interview more than 50 fellow conservationists about the history of efforts to preserve habitats in the area.

