The untold story of John Muir, Indigenous Peoples and the American wildnerness

John Muir is widely lauded as the nature mystic who added wilderness to the United States vision of itself.

That vision, however, came at a cost: the conquest and dispossession of the tribal peoples who had inhabited and managed those same lands for millennia.

Author Robert Aquinas McNally explores Muir's animus and indifference to indigenous tribes in his new book "Cast Out of Eden: The Untold Story of John Muir, Indigenous Peoples and the American Wilderness."