© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth

The untold story of John Muir, Indigenous Peoples and the American wildnerness

By Chris Cherniak
Published November 19, 2024 at 2:17 PM MST
Cast Out of Eden: The Untold Story of John Muir, Indigenous Peoples and the American Wilderness.
Robert Aquinas McNally
/
Bison Books
Cast Out of Eden: The Untold Story of John Muir, Indigenous Peoples and the American Wilderness.

John Muir is widely lauded as the nature mystic who added wilderness to the United States vision of itself.

That vision, however, came at a cost: the conquest and dispossession of the tribal peoples who had inhabited and managed those same lands for millennia.

Author Robert Aquinas McNally explores Muir's animus and indifference to indigenous tribes in his new book "Cast Out of Eden: The Untold Story of John Muir, Indigenous Peoples and the American Wilderness."

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak