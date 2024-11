Lauren Oakes has recently penned a new book, "Treekeepers: The Race for a Forested Future." In the book, she takes us on a poetic and practical journey from the Scottish Highlands to the Panamanian jungle to meet the scientists, innovators, and local citizens who each offer part of the answer. Their work isn’t just about planting lots of trees, but also about understanding what it takes to grow or regrow a forest and to protect what remains.