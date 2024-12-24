© 2025 KPCW

This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

"Restoring the Balance: What Wolves Tell Us About Our Relationship With Nature." -rebroadcast

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published December 24, 2024 at 11:23 AM MST
John Vucetich's new book "Restoring the Balance: What Wolves Tell Us About Our Relationship With Nature."
Johns Hopkins University Press/John Vucetich Michigan Tech
Biologist and professor of wildlife ecology at Michigan Tech, John Vucetich comes on the show to discuss the study of wolves and moose of the boreal forest of Isle Royale National Park. He is also the author of "Restoring the Balance: What Wolves Tell Us About Our Relationship with Nature."

For more than a quarter century, Vucetich has studied wolves. During this time, he has witnessed the near extinction of the population, driven largely by climate change, as well as the relocation of other wolves to the island in an effort to stabilize and maintain the health of Isle Royale's ecosystem.

Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
