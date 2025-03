In his new book, "Life After Dead Pool: Lake Powell’s Last Days and the Rebirth of the Colorado River," award-winning journalist Zak Podmore brings to life the magnificent terrain and complex politics of the Colorado River, its dying reservoirs and the natural and cultural histories of Glen Canyon that are reemerging as Lake Powell shrinks to record lows.

Podmore will be speaking about his book and Lake Powell at the Park City Library on March 24.