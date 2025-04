Ryan Elman Langendorf is a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder and works with the Doak Lab.

Along with his colleagues, Langendorf has just penned a study about the importance of sea otters and the health of kelp forests. In the study sea otters are named as a keystone species that is having a positive impact on the stabilization of these underwater forests.

He breaks the study down and shares more on what this revitalization can mean for all of us.