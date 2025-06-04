© 2025 KPCW

This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

What does water want?

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published June 4, 2025 at 10:06 AM MDT
Book cover for "Water Always Wins" by Erica Gies and a photo of the author
Publisher: University of Chicago Press

Award-winning environmental journalist Erica Gies shares her book, "Water Always Wins: Thriving in an Age of Drought and Deluge," which centers around the question of what does water actually want?

Most modern development has erased water’s slow phases — wetlands, floodplains, high altitude grasslands and forests. Those slow phases soften flood peaks, store water for droughts and keep natural systems healthy.

Water detectives exploring this question believe water flow would benefit from an "un-engineering" that reclaims these slow cycles, offering us greater resilience.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
