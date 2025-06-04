What does water want?

Award-winning environmental journalist Erica Gies shares her book, "Water Always Wins: Thriving in an Age of Drought and Deluge," which centers around the question of what does water actually want?

Most modern development has erased water’s slow phases — wetlands, floodplains, high altitude grasslands and forests. Those slow phases soften flood peaks, store water for droughts and keep natural systems healthy.

Water detectives exploring this question believe water flow would benefit from an "un-engineering" that reclaims these slow cycles, offering us greater resilience.