The human connection to nature’s past, present and future

Naturalist and writer, Jeremy Mynott walks us through his latest book, "The Story of Nature."

Nature has long been the source of human curiosity and wonderment and the inspiration for some of our deepest creative impulses, but nature is now facing impoverishment, and even destruction, in much of our world.

This book shares nature’s past, present and future. And, it has readers considering if we should think of ourselves as observers, participants, managers, beneficiaries or custodians.

Mynott walks us through the different ways in which humankind has responded to these questions over the centuries.

