Ikon Pass adds resorts in British Columbia, Pyrenees

The Ikon Pass now has two new international destinations, one in Canada and one in Europe.

Ikon passholders can now visit Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia. The other new addition is Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra, a small mountainous country between Spain and France. Grandvalira includes three separate resorts.

In total this year, that makes seven new resorts on the Ikon Pass, including Snowbasin in Utah, Sun Valley in Idaho and others in Europe, Japan and Canada.

In a press release, the resorts touted the vast terrain each offers. Sun Peaks is Canada’s second-largest ski resort, and Grandvalira is the largest skiable area in the Pyrenees Mountains.

Skiers and riders can spend five days at both Sun Peaks and Grandvalira with the Ikon Base Pass, or seven days with the more expensive full-access version.

Besides the United States, there are now ski resorts that grant access to Ikon passholders in 10 different countries, including Andorra.

Tuesday’s news follows the recent announcement of new resorts on the pass, including Lotte Arai Resort in Japan and Panorama Mountain Resort in British Columbia.

