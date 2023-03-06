© 2023 KPCW

Vail Resorts deepens its relationship with Europe

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM MST
Disentis Ski Area in Switzerland. Disentis is the neighboring mountain to Andermatt-Sedrun, linked via the Cuolm da Vi gondola and Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn. Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis are less than 90 minutes from three major metropolitan areas (Zurich, Lucerne and Lugano) and approximately two hours from Milan, Italy.

Epic Passes for next winter are going on sale, and owner Vail Resorts is offering more options in Europe.

Vail Resorts announced Monday that it has become an Epic Pass partner with Disentis Ski Area in Switzerland, which neighbors Andermatt Sedrun, which the company purchased last year.

"When combined, Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis provide skiers and riders access to the largest ski area in the heart of Switzerland, with 111 miles of pistes and 33 lifts climbing nearly 10,000 feet," Vail Resorts Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Bennett said in a statement.

"With Andermatt-Sedrun and now Disentis on the Epic Pass, we look forward to welcoming our Pass Holders to these spectacular resorts."

Vail also said Monday that its extended long-term partnerships with three other European resorts: Les 3 Vallées in France, Ski Arlberg in Austria and Skirama Dolomiti in Italy.

Beyond Europe, Vail Resorts recently extended its partnership with resorts of the Canadian Rockies in Canada, including Nakiska in Alberta, Fernie Alpine Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in British Columbia, and Mont-Sainte-Anne and Stoneham Mountain Resort in Quebec. It also has international partnerships with Hakuba Valley and Rusutsu in Japan.

2023/24 Epic Passes go on sale Tuesday, March 7. New next season, the My Epic app will allow skiers and riders to use their smartphones as a lift ticket.

