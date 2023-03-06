Vail Resorts deepens its relationship with Europe

Vail Resorts announced Monday that it has become an Epic Pass partner with Disentis Ski Area in Switzerland, which neighbors Andermatt Sedrun, which the company purchased last year.

"When combined, Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis provide skiers and riders access to the largest ski area in the heart of Switzerland, with 111 miles of pistes and 33 lifts climbing nearly 10,000 feet," Vail Resorts Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Bennett said in a statement.

"With Andermatt-Sedrun and now Disentis on the Epic Pass, we look forward to welcoming our Pass Holders to these spectacular resorts."

Vail also said Monday that its extended long-term partnerships with three other European resorts: Les 3 Vallées in France, Ski Arlberg in Austria and Skirama Dolomiti in Italy.

Beyond Europe, Vail Resorts recently extended its partnership with resorts of the Canadian Rockies in Canada, including Nakiska in Alberta, Fernie Alpine Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in British Columbia, and Mont-Sainte-Anne and Stoneham Mountain Resort in Quebec. It also has international partnerships with Hakuba Valley and Rusutsu in Japan.