U.S. skier visits set a new record, again

It’s an increase of more than 6% from the previous high set during the 2021/22 season.

The Rocky Mountain region — which includes Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, New Mexico, and Montana — also set a new record for skier visits for the second consecutive season, at almost 28 million.

The NSAA partly credited the increase to record snow totals in the West.

For the fourth season in a row, season passes accounted for a greater share of visits than day tickets. Pass holders made up half of all visits to U.S. ski areas, while day tickets made up a third of the total.

One big problem that remains for the ski industry is staffing. This past winter was better than last, with 60% of ski areas saying they were understaffed, compared to 81% in the 2021/22 season.

A link to all of NSAA’s data can be found here.