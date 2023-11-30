Ikon season pass sales end Dec. 14

Alterra’s Ikon Pass offers access to six resorts in Utah and 52 other ski areas worldwide. The last day to buy a season pass, costing about $1,300, is Thursday, Dec. 14.

The only Utah resort the Ikon Pass offers unlimited access to is Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

A full Ikon Pass offers seven days of admission to Deer Valley, Brighton, Alta, Snowbird, and Snowbasin.

For the first time, Deer Valley is requiring Ikon Pass holders to make reservations before a ski day this winter.

New additions to the Ikon portfolio include Alyeska Resort in Alaska, and Blue Mountain Resort and Camelback Resort in Pennsylvania.

Distributor Alterra offers three different passes, the full Ikon Pass, the Ikon Base Pass, and the Ikon Session Pass. Each has different levels of access to resorts.

