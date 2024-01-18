Vail Resorts: Visitation down 16%, low snow to blame

Skier visits were down 16% from the start of the season through Jan. 7, compared to last winter, according to a Vail Resorts press release published Thursday. The company said the biggest drop in attendance was among local guests.

Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a statement she was pleased with the results, given the poor conditions to start the season. She said resorts in the Midwest, Northeast and Lake Tahoe regions had limited natural snow and variable temperatures, which led to reduced terrain, delayed openings and closures.

Despite the lull in visits, lift revenue for the company was up slightly. Lynch attributed that to solid season pass sales.

The advance commitments from skiers and riders give Vail Resorts an early season financial bump regardless of winter conditions.

Ski school revenue is up 5% year-over-year. Dining, retail and rental revenue are down.

Lynch said Vail Resorts is looking forward to the remainder of the season with the recent snowfall across the country.