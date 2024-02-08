Park City Mountain hosts 60th season celebrations this weekend

Park City Mountain opened on Dec. 21, 1963, under the name Treasure Mountains. At the time, the resort had the longest gondola in North America. Now 60 years later, Park City Mountain is the largest resort in the U.S. with over 7,300 acres of terrain and 41 lifts.

To celebrate the resort’s 60th season, Chief Operating Officer Deirdra Walsh said they’re throwing a big party.

Jack Loosmann / Park City Mountain Celebrating Park City Mountain's 60th season.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our 60th anniversary this season,” she said. “We've had lots of activations throughout the year, but this is really our big three-day weekend, bring the community, our employees and guests together.”

Throughout the celebration, there will be live music, giveaways and a ski beach at Legacy and Red Pine lodges. DJ Matty Mo will be playing at Red Pine Lodge in the Moutain Dew Yeti Yurt and giving out fuzzy Yeti koozies. DJ Marty Paws will play at Legacy Lodge at the Kona Big Wave Ski Beach and give out balaclavas.

“We've got a great deck on the second floor of Legacy Lodge, overlooks payday and homerun, so you can hang out there all day,” Walsh said.

Jack Loosmann / Park City Mountain Fireworks at Park City Mountain.

There will also be live music by Simba Sax Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Miners Camp in the Toyota Music Den. There they are giving away custom goggle straps.

Friday there will also be a free concert from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to start the weekend. The Pranksters will perform on the Canyons Village stage. After the concert, fireworks will light up the sky.

On Saturday, Wilderado will perform on the Eagle Super Stage. Doors open for the free concert at 4 p.m. in the Mountain Village Plaza.

See the full list of festivities here.