Man dies after skiing accident in Snowbasin backcountry

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 14, 2024 at 4:10 PM MST
Area boundary signs warn skiers ahead of backcountry terrain.
KPCW
Area boundary signs warns skiers before entering backcountry terrain. Backcountry access is only permitted through resort-specified gates.

A man has died after skiing off a 100-foot cliff in backcountry terrain near Snowbasin Resort.

The 49-year-old was critically injured Monday, Feb. 12 after exiting resort boundaries to access out-of-bounds terrain.

Weber Fire Deputy Chief David Reed said they were called around 1:30 p.m. about a skier who fell off a cliff in the backcountry next to Snowbasin.

Weber Fire says the fallen skier landed in-bounds near the John Paul area where ski patrol worked to stabilize him until he was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The man died from his injuries and his identity has not yet been released.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver