Man dies after skiing accident in Snowbasin backcountry

The 49-year-old was critically injured Monday, Feb. 12 after exiting resort boundaries to access out-of-bounds terrain.

Weber Fire Deputy Chief David Reed said they were called around 1:30 p.m. about a skier who fell off a cliff in the backcountry next to Snowbasin.

Weber Fire says the fallen skier landed in-bounds near the John Paul area where ski patrol worked to stabilize him until he was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The man died from his injuries and his identity has not yet been released.