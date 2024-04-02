Solitude ski patrol makes union vote official

Solitude Mountain Resort’s ski patrol officially voted to unionize Sunday.

The effort to become the second unionized ski patrol in Utah earned the approval of 70% of the patrol’s 37 members, according to an Instagram post on the Solitude Ski Patrollers Association account. They are also the first patrollers to organize at a ski area owned by Alterra Mountain Resorts.

Solitude’s patrollers submitted a petition for unionization to the National Labor Relations Board in February and asked the Big Cottonwood Canyon resort to voluntarily recognize it as a union. The resort refused to take that step, triggering a vote by the patrollers.

Both Solitude and the union have five days to file an objection before the vote is certified, Solitude patrol hill captain Robbie Kosinki told The Tribune in a text. Once certified, Kosinki said the union will begin working with Solitude on a contract.

“The Solitude Ski Patrollers Association is very proud of the strong support shown for unionizing in our vote,” Kosinki wrote. “We are excited to be able to work with our patrollers and Solitude management to build a contract that benefits patrol, Solitude, and our guests.”

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.