Vail Resorts closes on second European resort
Epic Pass holders now have two European resorts to choose from after Vail Resorts closed on its purchase of Crans-Montana Mountain Resort May 2, 2024.
The resort, located in the Swiss Alps, has nearly 4,500 feet of vertical terrain and 87 miles of trials. The resort has also been home to multiple Ski World Cups, Mountain Bike World Cup, and other signature global events.
Vail previously acquired the Swiss resort, Andermatt-Sedrun, in 2022 which is only a two-hour drive away from Crans-Montana.