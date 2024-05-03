© 2024 KPCW

Vail Resorts closes on second European resort

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 3, 2024 at 2:57 PM MDT
Juliane Pucker
/
St. Moritz Tourismus AG

Epic Pass holders now have two European resorts to choose from after Vail Resorts closed on its purchase of Crans-Montana Mountain Resort May 2, 2024.

The resort, located in the Swiss Alps, has nearly 4,500 feet of vertical terrain and 87 miles of trials. The resort has also been home to multiple Ski World Cups, Mountain Bike World Cup, and other signature global events.

Vail previously acquired the Swiss resort, Andermatt-Sedrun, in 2022 which is only a two-hour drive away from Crans-Montana.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver