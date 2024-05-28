National ski visits down 8% during 2023-2024 winter season

The National Ski Areas Association has released preliminary data for the 2023-2024 season, reporting a total 60.4 million skier visits. A visit is recorded every time an individual uses a lift ticket or pass.

That marks a roughly 8% decrease in visitation compared to the prior season, which saw record-breaking snow totals.

This past winter, average snowfall at ski areas nationally totaled 158 inches, compared to 225 inches during the 2022-2023 season.The 10-year average is about 173 inches.

NSAA said the visitation total is the fifth highest on record, and indicates “the resilience of snowsports among renewed interest in outdoor recreation post-pandemic.”

NSAA’s Rocky Mountain region, which includes Utah and Colorado, saw over 26 million visits, accounting for 44% of all skier visits in the U.S. The Northeast had the second-most visits, followed by the Pacific Southwest and the Midwest. (NSAA Resort Regions)

Season passes remain the primary product used by skiers and riders for the fifth consecutive season, making up half of all visits, according to NSAA.