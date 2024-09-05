Deer Valley East Village to get part of Alterra’s $300M in on-mountain improvements

Alterra is investing more than $300 million to improve guest experiences at its 18 ski resorts.

Some of that capital investment will go to Deer Valley’s terrain expansion and new base, dubbed Deer Valley East Village, in Wasatch County along state Route 40.

Alterra CEO Jared Smith said the company has been “focused on making improvements that all of [its] guests will see, while reimagining and doubling down on some of [its] most iconic properties like Steamboat and Deer Valley.”

Chairlifts will take skiers up the mountain at Deer Valley East Village for the first time this winter. With the investment from Alterra, the resort will debut three new chairlifts, more than 300 skiable acres, new ski runs and 500 additional parking spots.

The Keetley Express, one of the three new chairlifts, is Deer Valley’s first 6-person bubble lift. It will end at the Sultan Express chairlift on Bald Mountain, allowing skiers to access the rest of the resort. The other new lifts at East Village take guests to beginner-level ski trails.

Deer Valley East Village will have limited amenities this season, including a rental shop, ski storage and ticketing.

When all phases of the expansion are complete, Deer Valley will more than double in size, adding 3,700 acres of skiable terrain.