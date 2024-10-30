It's snowmaking season in Park City

On Wednesday Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort and Woodward Park City turned on the snow guns.

Start of my third season and this never gets old. Snowmaking begins! pic.twitter.com/QrQuSS1JyB — Todd Bennett (@toddrbennett) October 30, 2024

Park City Mountain is slated to open both base areas Nov. 22. Deer Valley will open for skiers about two weeks later on Dec. 7.

Dates are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Woodward Park City has not announced an opening day yet.

This year Park City Mountain is debuting upgrades to its snowmaking system. It’s expected to make more terrain available earlier in the season, opening runs off the Tombstone Express lift at Canyons Village.

Jack Loosmann / Park City Mountain Snowmaking at Park City Mountain on Oct. 30

Deer Valley will debut its new East Village base in Wasatch County this winter. The resort will offer 500 parking spots and three lifts out of the new base, which is easily accessible by U.S. Highway 40.