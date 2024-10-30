© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's snowmaking season in Park City

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 30, 2024 at 4:32 PM MDT
Snowmaking at Park City Mountain on Oct. 30.
Jack Loosmann
/
Park City Mountain
Snowmaking at Park City Mountain on Oct. 30.

As temperatures drop, Park City ski resorts are starting to make snow, preparing for their opening days.

On Wednesday Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort and Woodward Park City turned on the snow guns.

Park City Mountain is slated to open both base areas Nov. 22. Deer Valley will open for skiers about two weeks later on Dec. 7.

Dates are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Woodward Park City has not announced an opening day yet.

This year Park City Mountain is debuting upgrades to its snowmaking system. It’s expected to make more terrain available earlier in the season, opening runs off the Tombstone Express lift at Canyons Village.

Snowmaking at Park City Mountain on Oct. 30
Jack Loosmann
/
Park City Mountain
Snowmaking at Park City Mountain on Oct. 30

Deer Valley will debut its new East Village base in Wasatch County this winter. The resort will offer 500 parking spots and three lifts out of the new base, which is easily accessible by U.S. Highway 40.
Ski Resorts
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta