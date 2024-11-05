Wasatch Back resorts open for 2024-2025 season this month

Brian Head Resort in southern Utah will be the first ski area to open for the 2024-2025 season. Lifts will start spinning at the Dixie National Forest ski area east of Cedar City Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

In the Wasatch Back, skiers have to wait a bit longer. Park City Mountain opens Nov. 22.

Deer Valley Resort follows Dec. 7 for its inaugural East Village season.

Woodward Park City hasn’t announced an opening day for skiing, but this week announced the tubing park will open Nov. 25.

Eight more Utah ski resorts have announced opening days for the 2024-2025 season:

Alta Ski Area: Nov. 22

Solitude: Nov. 22

Snowbird: Nov. 28.

Snowbasin Resort: Nov.29

Sundance Resort: Dec. 2

Powder Mountain: Night skiing opens Dec. 7, day skiing opens Dec. 8

Nordic Valley: Dec. 7Eagle Point Resort: Dec. 20

Brighton, Beaver Mountain and Cherry Peak Resort have not yet announced opening days.

All opening days are weather-dependent and subject to change.