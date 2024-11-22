USA Today ranks Utah resort top of 10 best ski areas in US, Canada

Snowbasin Resort in the Ogden Valley topped the list at number one.

The 3,000-plus acre resort in Huntsville is one of the oldest continually-operating resorts in North America and played host to alpine skiing events during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Games.

Snowbird Resort came in at number eight.

Less than 20 miles from the Salt Lake International Airport, the Little Cottonwood Canyon ski area is known for having some of the easiest-to-access powder in the country.

Also on the top 10 list are Colorado resorts Winter Park, Copper Mountain and Steamboat Resort.