© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Powder Mountain opens first of four new chairlifts

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 18, 2024 at 5:50 PM MST
The Timberline lift opened for the first time on Dec. 17, 202
Powder Mountain
The Timberline lift at Powder Mountain opened for the first time on Dec. 17, 2024.

Powder Mountain has unveiled the first of its four new chairlifts set to open this season.

The new four-person Timberline lift replaces one of Utah’s oldest operating chairlifts.

Powder’s older and slower Paradise lift is now a high-speed chair, shortening a 16-minute uphill ride to 7 minutes.

And in its quest to open more terrain, Powder Mountain has installed the Lighting Ridge lift so skiers and boarders can reach more advanced terrain and chutes.

For residents in the Powder Haven private community, the Raintree lift will provide access to advanced glade skiing and riding. The chair is part of a private lift network only accessible to property owners.

More information on the chair lifts and Powder Mountain is available here.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver