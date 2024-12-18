Powder Mountain opens first of four new chairlifts

The new four-person Timberline lift replaces one of Utah’s oldest operating chairlifts.

Powder’s older and slower Paradise lift is now a high-speed chair, shortening a 16-minute uphill ride to 7 minutes.

And in its quest to open more terrain, Powder Mountain has installed the Lighting Ridge lift so skiers and boarders can reach more advanced terrain and chutes.

For residents in the Powder Haven private community, the Raintree lift will provide access to advanced glade skiing and riding. The chair is part of a private lift network only accessible to property owners.

