Vail Resorts petitions California Supreme Court in class-action labor lawsuit

In 2022 Vail negotiated a $13.1 million settlement with tens of thousands of employees who alleged multiple labor violations including unpaid hours and overtime.

A California appeals court later overturned that agreement, ruling that the judge who approved the settlement made an error in assuming it was fair.

Vail Resorts is now asking the California Supreme Court to review that decision, citing a “split in authority,” according to the Vail Daily .

Employees have criticized the settlement for providing “pennies on the dollar” for damages, as more than $4 million would go towards legal fees.

The Vail Daily reported in 2022 that an Ohio ski instructor expected to receive $7 from the settlement, which is less than the court fee he paid to file his objection to the agreement.

The company that owns Park City Mountain and dozens of other ski resorts in the U.S. is also facing similar unfair labor practice claims in a Colorado federal court. That case is on hold until a decision in the California case is reached.

It’s unclear if the California Supreme Court will grant Vail’s request to review the case.