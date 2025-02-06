Skiers evacuated after New Hampshire lift malfunction

The Associated Press reports the Wednesday, Feb. 5 Cannon Mountain evacuation comes just four days after a chair detached and fell at a nearby resort.

It took two hours to use a rope to lower 64 passengers from the Peabody Express.

The state-owned ski area in Franconia Notch State Park said in a news release that a faulty bolt was to blame.

The lift remained out of service Thursday as gusty winds prevented access to the summit and limited other lift operations.