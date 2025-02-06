© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Skiers evacuated after New Hampshire lift malfunction

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:15 PM MST
Skiers skiing under the tram at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire State Parks
Skiers skiing under the tram at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire.

More than 60 skiers were evacuated from a New Hampshire chair lift after mechanical failure.

The Associated Press reports the Wednesday, Feb. 5 Cannon Mountain evacuation comes just four days after a chair detached and fell at a nearby resort.

It took two hours to use a rope to lower 64 passengers from the Peabody Express.

The state-owned ski area in Franconia Notch State Park said in a news release that a faulty bolt was to blame.

The lift remained out of service Thursday as gusty winds prevented access to the summit and limited other lift operations.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver